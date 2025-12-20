PM Salam hosts Irish prime minister, southern situation highlighted in Beirut meeting

Lebanon News
20-12-2025 | 05:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam hosts Irish prime minister, southern situation highlighted in Beirut meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Salam hosts Irish prime minister, southern situation highlighted in Beirut meeting

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin at the Grand Serail in Beirut on Saturday. Martin is visiting Lebanon to inspect his country’s contingent serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the south.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the situation in Lebanon, with a particular focus on the southern region, as well as bilateral relations between Lebanon and Ireland.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Micheál Martin

UNIFIL

Ireland

LBCI Next
Lebanese actor Walid al-Alayli dies at 65
State media: Israeli drone hovers over Beirut, southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Lebanese army redeployment highlighted in UNIFIL meeting to boost southern stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-07

PM Salam, Turkish FM Fidan discuss Lebanon's situation in Doha

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam hosts senior officials and lawmakers at Kraytem residence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-25

Egypt’s FM arrives in Beirut to meet President Aoun, Speaker Berri and PM Salam

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Lebanese actor Walid al-Alayli dies at 65

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

State media: Israeli drone hovers over Beirut, southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Smuggling plot: Lebanon foils attempt to smuggle 90 handguns on Air France flight from Paris

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Second round of Lebanon-Israel talks highlights civilian return and ceasefire monitoring

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Second round of Lebanon-Israel talks highlights civilian return and ceasefire monitoring

LBCI
Middle East News
07:53

Israeli patrol advances into Al-Qunaitra, sets up temporary checkpoint: SANA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-11

The ‘black dollar’ scam: How painted bills are tricking victims in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-13

23 Lebanese prisoners, 42 missing: How will Lebanon respond to the latest detainees’ list?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Lebanese actor Walid al-Alayli dies at 65

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

PM Salam unveils draft law to recover deposits, restore financial order

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Smuggling plot: Lebanon foils attempt to smuggle 90 handguns on Air France flight from Paris

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Netanyahu’s office: Israel represented at Naqoura meeting on Hezbollah disarmament

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

LBCI Sources: PM Salam to address financial gap bill and deposit recovery mechanism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Second round of Lebanon-Israel talks highlights civilian return and ceasefire monitoring

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

PM Salam hosts Irish prime minister, southern situation highlighted in Beirut meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Turkey says crashed drone believed to be Russian-made: Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More