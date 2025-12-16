Israeli force enters south Lebanon border town, plants booby-trapped crates

Lebanon News
16-12-2025 | 06:56
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli force enters south Lebanon border town, plants booby-trapped crates
0min
Israeli force enters south Lebanon border town, plants booby-trapped crates

An Israeli force infiltrated the border town of Dhayra, advancing 600 meters north of the Blue Line. The troops placed empty, booby-trapped ammunition crates in the al-Sari neighborhood before withdrawing. 

The operation appears aimed at threatening residents who regularly return to their town despite daily gunfire and stun grenades from Israeli forces.

A Lebanese army engineering unit is on site, working to safely detect and remove the explosives.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Dhayra

Blue Line

Lebanese Army

