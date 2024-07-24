News
Trump to meet Israeli PM in Florida on Friday
World News
2024-07-24 | 00:03
3
min
Trump to meet Israeli PM in Florida on Friday
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said on Tuesday, a sign the two men are looking to improve ties.
"Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," the former US president said in a post on Truth Social, using Netanyahu's nickname.
The meeting will be their first since the end of Trump's presidency, during which the two forged close ties, and comes at a time of strains also between Netanyahu and Democratic President Joe Biden over Israel's war against Hamas militants in Gaza.
Late on Tuesday, Trump posted a letter written to him by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas from a day after the former US president had been shot at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Abbas wished Trump "strength and safety," according to the letter Trump posted. In the same post, Trump also said that he looked forward to meeting Netanyahu and working toward achieving peace in the Middle East.
Netanyahu had requested the in-person meeting with Trump during his visit this week to Washington, Politico said on Monday. The Israeli embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a speech on Wednesday, Netanyahu will seek the renewed support of Congress for Israel's military operations in the Palestinian enclave. This week, he will also meet both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who on Sunday entered the 2024 presidential race after Biden pulled out.
The Israeli leader appears to be hedging his bets about the November US election. Polls show the race is tight. Most analysts believe a second Trump administration would give Netanyahu a freer hand in the Gaza war.
"During my first term, we had Peace and Stability in the Region, even signing the historic Abraham Accords - And we will have it again," Trump said on Truth Social.
He said Harris, as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, was "in no way capable of stopping" world conflicts.
Reuters
World News
Donald Trump
Israel
United States
Benjamin Netanyahu
Florida
