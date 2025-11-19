Opposition MPs warn of election disruption, urge immediate vote on expatriate voting bill

Opposition MPs submitted a parliamentary petition concerning expatriate voting, arguing that referring the draft law to committees or failing to list it among the priorities of the upcoming plenary session effectively obstructs the electoral process and exposes it to legal challenges — something they described as “unacceptable under any pretext.”



The MPs called for the expedited draft law to be placed as the first item on the agenda of the next plenary session and to be put to a vote without delay. They held “full responsibility for any disruption or confusion in the electoral process” on any party that blocks or slows down the bill’s progress.



They also stressed that the participation of expatriate voters is essential to safeguarding democracy and ensuring fairness and transparency in the elections, urging Lebanese abroad to register as soon as possible.