Macron urges Iran to help prevent escalation in Lebanon-Israel tensions

2024-07-29 | 14:56
Macron urges Iran to help prevent escalation in Lebanon-Israel tensions
Macron urges Iran to help prevent escalation in Lebanon-Israel tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron warned his new Iranian counterpart Massoud Pezeshkian in a phone call on Monday against Iran's continuing support for Russia's war in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Macron also told Iranian President Pezeshkian his nation had a role to play to avoid escalation in Lebanon-Israel tensions by halting support for destabilizing players.

Iran should also stop the worrying escalation of its nuclear program and comply with international organizations, Macron said.

Finally, releasing three French hostages would be a must in order to improve Franco-Iranian relations.

Reuters
 

