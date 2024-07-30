Bangladesh to ban Islamist party after unrest

Bangladesh will ban the country's largest Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islaami and its student wing Shibir in the wake of this month's deadly nationwide unrest, road transport minister Obaidul Quader told reporters Tuesday.



Representatives of Bangladesh's governing coalition "...unanimously decided to ban Jamaat and Shibir, taking into consideration their past and present activities," said Quader, who is also general secretary of the ruling Awami League.



AFP