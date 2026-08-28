Israel army says conducts rare West Bank airstrike on 'several terrorists'

Middle East News
28-08-2026 | 09:34
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Israel army says conducts rare West Bank airstrike on &#39;several terrorists&#39;
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Israel army says conducts rare West Bank airstrike on 'several terrorists'

The Israeli military said it struck "several terrorists" in the area of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank on Friday, a relatively rare airstrike in the partly semi-autonomous Palestinian territory.

"A short while ago, the Israeli army conducted a precise strike against several terrorists in the Jenin area. Details to follow," the military said in a brief statement.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Army

West Bank

Airstrike

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