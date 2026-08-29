Zelensky says 'ammunition cannot be stored near homes', after depot blast kills 27

World News
29-08-2026 | 07:04
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Zelensky says &#39;ammunition cannot be stored near homes&#39;, after depot blast kills 27
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Zelensky says 'ammunition cannot be stored near homes', after depot blast kills 27

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that ammunition should not be stockpiled near homes, after a Russian strike on a warehouse near Kyiv sparked explosions that left 27 dead.

"There are regulations in place -– ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other residential areas. Appropriate conclusions will certainly be drawn," Zelensky said in a post on X.



AFP
 

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