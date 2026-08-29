Nepal's flood damage may cost up to a tenth of economy to rebuild

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29-08-2026 | 05:41
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Nepal&#39;s flood damage may cost up to a tenth of economy to rebuild
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Nepal's flood damage may cost up to a tenth of economy to rebuild

Nepal may need $4 billion to $5 billion to rebuild after this week's devastating floods, Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle told Reuters on Saturday, a bill equal to nearly a tenth of the economy.

"The initial estimate is between $4-$5 billion. Just an ⁠estimate," Wagle said. "We will require much less than what we needed for the 2015 earthquake. Loss and damage is being assessed."

A glacier collapse on Wednesday unleashed a huge torrent of rock, ice, mud and debris through Himalayan mountain river systems, killing more than 600 people in Nepal and China's Tibet, with more than 2,000 still unaccounted for.



Reuters 
 

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Nepal

Flood

Damage

Economy

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