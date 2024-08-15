Japan 'megaquake' warning lifted says Disaster Minister

2024-08-15 | 04:13
Japan &#39;megaquake&#39; warning lifted says Disaster Minister
Japan 'megaquake' warning lifted says Disaster Minister

Japan lifted on Thursday a week-old warning that a "megaquake" could potentially strike, the country's disaster management minister said.

"The special call for attention has ended. But it doesn't mean the risk (of a major earthquake) has been eliminated," Yoshifumi Matsumura told reporters.

AFP

