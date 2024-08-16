New Thai PM Paetongtarn says 'honored and happy' to be elected

2024-08-16 | 03:40
New Thai PM Paetongtarn says 'honored and happy' to be elected
New Thai PM Paetongtarn says 'honored and happy' to be elected

Thailand's new Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, said Friday she was "honored and happy" after becoming the kingdom's youngest-ever premier.

"I hope that I can make people feel confident. I hope to improve the quality of lives and empower all Thais," she said after lawmakers voted her into the role.

AFP

