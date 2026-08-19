Top EU officials 'stand firmly' with ICC chief hit by US sanctions

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19-08-2026 | 07:27
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Top EU officials &#39;stand firmly&#39; with ICC chief hit by US sanctions
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Top EU officials 'stand firmly' with ICC chief hit by US sanctions

The EU's top officials threw their support Wednesday behind International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane, after she was hit by U.S. sanctions.

In twin statements on X, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Antonio Costa said they "stand firmly" with the ICC's president and top officials, which "must be able to act independently and without external pressure."

AFP

World News

EU

International Criminal Court

Tomoko Akane

United States

Sanctions

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