UK's Lammy announces joint visit to Ukraine with Antony Blinken
World News
2024-09-10 | 08:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK's Lammy announces joint visit to Ukraine with Antony Blinken
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on Tuesday he will travel with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ukraine this week.
"I can confirm that Tony and I will be traveling to Kyiv this week, the first joint visit of this kind for well over a decade," Lammy told a press conference beside Blinken, who is visiting Britain.
Reuters
World News
UK
Lammy
Visit
Ukraine
US
Antony Blinken
