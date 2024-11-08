Sudan paramilitaries say over 60 civilians killed in army airstrike

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said Friday that more than 60 civilians were killed and hundreds wounded in an army airstrike on a displacement camp in North Darfur.



"The heinous assault [...] destroyed Al-Farouq Primary School, which was sheltering over 35 displaced families in the town of Al-Kuma," a spokesman said on the RSF's official Telegram channel.



"Hundreds were wounded as a result of the strike, which involved more than seven missiles and bombs."



AFP