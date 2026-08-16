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US responds to Qassem remarks, says Hezbollah bears responsibility for Israeli presence in Lebanon
Lebanon News
16-08-2026 | 05:57
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US responds to Qassem remarks, says Hezbollah bears responsibility for Israeli presence in Lebanon
The United States reiterated its call for Hezbollah to be disarmed and dismantled, saying the group remains the main obstacle to Lebanon’s economic recovery, security and stability.
Responding to recent remarks by Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem, a U.S. State Department spokesperson criticized what they described as “a lecture on sovereignty and surrender” from a leader of a group that allegedly takes direction from Iran.
“Hezbollah has been the primary obstacle to Lebanon’s economic recovery, the only blemish on its international reputation, and the biggest threat to the safety and stability of Lebanon,” the spokesperson said.
The statement added that Hezbollah bears “sole responsibility” for Israel’s presence on Lebanese territory, arguing that this is why the group must be disarmed.
Washington also reaffirmed its support for the Trilateral Framework, saying the pilot zone process remains “the only viable path to long-term peace and security for Lebanon and Israel.”
The spokesperson said the United States was awaiting the Lebanese Armed Forces’ completion of clearance operations in the first pilot zones, adding that the process would expand once the clearance is verified.
“The disarmament of Hezbollah is an integral part of this process,” the spokesperson said.
The United States will continue supporting the Trilateral Framework as part of its efforts to promote regional stability, prevent further conflict and advance President Donald Trump’s agenda of promoting peace between nations, according to the statement.
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