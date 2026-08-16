Thousands await aid after deadly Indonesian quake

World News
16-08-2026 | 06:08
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Thousands await aid after deadly Indonesian quake
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Thousands await aid after deadly Indonesian quake

Help started arriving Sunday for thousands of evacuees on Indonesia's Flores island after a powerful earthquake killed 51 people, injured dozens and damaged hundreds of houses and buildings.

Some 5,000 people fled their homes as the 7.7-magnitude quake hit the island early Saturday, followed by at least 341 aftershocks in the hours that followed, a spokesman for the BNPB national disaster agency, Berton Suar Pelita Panjaitan, said.

People in some areas were left without electricity and telecommunications, and at least one emergency access road remained inaccessible.

"We need food, drink, medicines, and diapers for the children," Umri, a resident of Nangahale village on the north coast of Flores, told AFP on Sunday morning.

The 55-year-old, who like many Indonesians uses one name, has been hiding out on a hilltop for 24 hours with others afraid to return home.

Nurhidayati, also 55, spent the night on a mat on the same hill.

"I'm still terrified; my heart is pounding hard remembering yesterday's tremor... We just ran up here yesterday. I'm very scared now, still traumatised by the quake in 1992. I don't dare to go home," she said.

Flores was struck by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in 1992 that triggered a tsunami and killed about 2,500 people.

"I hope the government will soon distribute logistics to help us," said Nurhidayati.

BNPB head Suharyanto said Sunday at least five helicopters, several planes, a naval vessel and search and rescue ships were on their way to help.

AFP 

World News

Indonesia

Earthquake

Aid

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