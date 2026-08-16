Israeli minister calls for escalation with Lebanon, says threats must be ‘crushed’ in Beirut

Lebanon News
16-08-2026 | 07:30
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Israeli minister calls for escalation with Lebanon, says threats must be ‘crushed’ in Beirut
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Israeli minister calls for escalation with Lebanon, says threats must be ‘crushed’ in Beirut

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in an interview with an Israeli radio station that “assassination operations should be carried out in Gaza every night,” rather than being limited only to those who pose a direct threat to Israel.

He added: “God willing, we will enter all of Gaza, and I strongly hope we are heading toward an escalation with Lebanon. It is not enough to focus on thwarting threats; they must also be crushed in Beirut.”

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