Israeli minister calls for escalation with Lebanon, says threats must be ‘crushed’ in Beirut

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in an interview with an Israeli radio station that “assassination operations should be carried out in Gaza every night,” rather than being limited only to those who pose a direct threat to Israel.



He added: “God willing, we will enter all of Gaza, and I strongly hope we are heading toward an escalation with Lebanon. It is not enough to focus on thwarting threats; they must also be crushed in Beirut.”