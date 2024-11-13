Trump says Elon Musk to head US 'Government Efficiency' department

2024-11-13 | 00:43
Trump says Elon Musk to head US &#39;Government Efficiency&#39; department
Trump says Elon Musk to head US 'Government Efficiency' department

On Tuesday, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will lead a so-called Department of Government Efficiency alongside American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

"Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the 'Save America' Movement," Trump said.

World News

Donald Trump

Elon Musk

United States

Government Efficiency Department

