Trump says Elon Musk to head US 'Government Efficiency' department
World News
2024-11-13 | 00:43
Trump says Elon Musk to head US 'Government Efficiency' department
On Tuesday, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will lead a so-called Department of Government Efficiency alongside American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
"Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the 'Save America' Movement," Trump said.
AFP
World News
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
Government Efficiency Department
