COP29 final draft proposes 'at least' $300 bn for poor nations

World News
2024-11-23 | 16:33



COP29 final draft proposes &#39;at least&#39; $300 bn for poor nations

COP29 final draft proposes 'at least' $300 bn for poor nations

A final draft deal released Sunday at the U.N. climate summit proposes that wealthy historic emitters commit at least $300 billion per year by 2035 to help poorer countries confront global warming.

The words "at least" were added to a version of the text that had been circulating earlier and had angered vulnerable nations as insufficient. It includes a clause saying contributions of developing nations such as China remain "voluntary."

AFP
 

World News

COP29

Draft

Climate

Summit

UN

Chance of success at COP29 'iffy': EU climate chief
32 killed in new sectarian violence in Pakistan: Official





