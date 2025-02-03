News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump says USAID is run by 'radical left lunatics,' vows to 'get them out'
World News
03-02-2025 | 00:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says USAID is run by 'radical left lunatics,' vows to 'get them out'
President Donald Trump said on Sunday that USAID, Washington's $42.8 billion a year overseas aid and development agency, was "run by radical lunatics" and that he was considering its future.
The United States Agency for International Development has "been run by a bunch of radical lunatics, and we're getting them out... and then we'll make a decision (on its future)," Trump said.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
USAID
Washington
Next
Pakistan police officer killed as polio vaccination drive starts: Police
Trump says talks on Middle East with Israel and others 'progressing'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-11-05
Kamala Harris urges Americans to 'get out and vote'
World News
2024-11-05
Kamala Harris urges Americans to 'get out and vote'
0
World News
2024-12-07
President-elect Trump says US should 'not get involved' in conflict in Syria
World News
2024-12-07
President-elect Trump says US should 'not get involved' in conflict in Syria
0
World News
2024-11-13
Trump says transition will be 'as smooth as you can get'
World News
2024-11-13
Trump says transition will be 'as smooth as you can get'
0
World News
2024-11-08
Palestinian president says is ready to work with Trump towards 'comprehensive' peace
World News
2024-11-08
Palestinian president says is ready to work with Trump towards 'comprehensive' peace
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:31
Belgium 'moves right' as new PM De Wever sworn in
World News
03:31
Belgium 'moves right' as new PM De Wever sworn in
0
World News
03:22
European stocks slide at open as Trump imposes tariffs
World News
03:22
European stocks slide at open as Trump imposes tariffs
0
World News
02:04
Musk says shutting down USAID in government 'cost-cutting' drive
World News
02:04
Musk says shutting down USAID in government 'cost-cutting' drive
0
World News
01:43
Netanyahu seeks US commitment to ending Hamas during Washington visit: Haaretz
World News
01:43
Netanyahu seeks US commitment to ending Hamas during Washington visit: Haaretz
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-26
BDL issues new directive for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-26
BDL issues new directive for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166
0
Middle East News
2024-12-06
Syria monitor says rebels near Homs city, key link to regime bastion
Middle East News
2024-12-06
Syria monitor says rebels near Homs city, key link to regime bastion
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
LBCI's team visits Deir Mimas, documenting damage, strategic significance
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
LBCI's team visits Deir Mimas, documenting damage, strategic significance
0
Lebanon News
03:11
Lebanon's President Aoun calls on judiciary to uphold justice and independence
Lebanon News
03:11
Lebanon's President Aoun calls on judiciary to uphold justice and independence
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:54
Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect
Lebanon News
06:54
Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute
3
Lebanon News
09:00
Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case
Lebanon News
09:00
Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case
4
Lebanon News
08:45
Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa
Lebanon News
08:45
Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa
5
Lebanon News
11:51
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations
Lebanon News
11:51
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria
7
Lebanon News
12:33
Lebanese State Security arrests two individuals linked to Faraya hit-and-run case
Lebanon News
12:33
Lebanese State Security arrests two individuals linked to Faraya hit-and-run case
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Residents of south Lebanon's Aitaroun return home to devastation as Lebanese army completes operations
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Residents of south Lebanon's Aitaroun return home to devastation as Lebanese army completes operations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More