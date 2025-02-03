Trump says USAID is run by 'radical left lunatics,' vows to 'get them out'

03-02-2025 | 00:21
Trump says USAID is run by &#39;radical left lunatics,&#39; vows to &#39;get them out&#39;
Trump says USAID is run by 'radical left lunatics,' vows to 'get them out'

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that USAID, Washington's $42.8 billion a year overseas aid and development agency, was "run by radical lunatics" and that he was considering its future.

The United States Agency for International Development has "been run by a bunch of radical lunatics, and we're getting them out... and then we'll make a decision (on its future)," Trump said.

