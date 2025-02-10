Venezuela sends planes to fetch irregular migrants in US

World News
10-02-2025 | 14:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Venezuela sends planes to fetch irregular migrants in US
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Venezuela sends planes to fetch irregular migrants in US

Venezuela said Monday it had sent two planes to bring undocumented migrants back home from the United States, days after it came to an agreement with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The planes were on their way home, a foreign ministry statement said, after Maduro -- keen for an end to crippling U.S. sanctions -- agreed with a visiting Trump envoy to accept the return of deported migrants and offered to provide the transport.

AFP

World News

Venezuela

Planes

Migrants

United States

LBCI Next
US-Japan South China Sea statement 'attacks and smears China:' Beijing
EU will 'replicate' any tariffs imposed by the US: France's FM says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-26

Colombia's Petro will not allow US planes to return migrants

LBCI
World News
2025-02-07

Nearly 11,000 migrants deported from US to Mexico since Trump took office

LBCI
World News
2025-01-29

US threat of Mexico, Canada tariffs to 'create action' on migrants, drugs: Lutnick

LBCI
World News
2025-01-28

US military aircraft with deported migrants lands in Guatemala, officials tell Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:03

'We won the first round,' says Ecuador's President on election

LBCI
World News
08:35

China's FM to visit Britain on Thursday for talks

LBCI
World News
07:44

Romania's president Iohannis resigns after canceled election

LBCI
World News
06:22

Germany warns US that higher tariffs 'harm all sides'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:47

Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-04

Egypt sends aid plane to Syria for the first time since Assad’s fall

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa

LBCI
World News
2025-01-12

Italian minister requests revoking of arrest of detained Iranian businessman

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

PM Salam condemns Netanyahu's stance, affirms Palestinian right to statehood on their land

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Lebanese army extends deployment along Hermel’s northern border with Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon's bonds rally to near-5-year high after new government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:11

Cautious calm prevails on Lebanon-Syria border as army reinforces positions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More