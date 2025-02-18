US says meeting with Russia lays 'groundwork for future cooperation'

World News
18-02-2025 | 08:18
High views
LBCI
LBCI
US says meeting with Russia lays 'groundwork for future cooperation'
US says meeting with Russia lays 'groundwork for future cooperation'

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov endorsed "future cooperation" between their two countries, at odds over the Ukraine war, in their Riyadh meeting Tuesday, the State Department said.

Rubio and Lavrov agreed to "lay the groundwork for future cooperation on matters of mutual geopolitical interest and historic economic and investment opportunities which will emerge from a successful end to the conflict in Ukraine," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.


AFP
 

