News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New Zealand swears in new deputy PM
World News
31-05-2025 | 00:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
New Zealand swears in new deputy PM
David Seymour, leader of the libertarian ACT New Zealand party, was sworn in as deputy prime minister on Saturday, succeeding Winston Peters in the role, which was part of a deal struck when the three-party coalition government was formed in 2023.
His party was behind last year's controversial move to enshrine a narrower interpretation of the Treaty of Waitangi that it says discriminates against non-Indigenous citizens, though the bill failed in parliament.
Seymour was appointed in a ceremony at Auckland's Government House, a spokesperson for the government told Reuters.
ACT New Zealand is the junior partner in the center-right ruling coalition that also includes the Peters-led New Zealand First and the National Party, led by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.
Reuters
World News
New Zealand
Deputy
Prime Minister
Next
Germany hopes for EU deal on sending failed asylum seekers to third countries, minister says
Pentagon chief Hegseth says US 'here to stay' in Indo-Pacific
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-04
Karim Souaid steps in under new leadership: Will the new BDL governor uphold his promises?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-04
Karim Souaid steps in under new leadership: Will the new BDL governor uphold his promises?
0
Middle East News
2025-05-22
Israel PM names new security chief, defying attorney general
Middle East News
2025-05-22
Israel PM names new security chief, defying attorney general
0
Lebanon News
09:22
Finance Minister after IMF meeting: Progress in talks, no new taxes
Lebanon News
09:22
Finance Minister after IMF meeting: Progress in talks, no new taxes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-18
Gaza civil defense says 50 killed in new Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-18
Gaza civil defense says 50 killed in new Israeli strikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:24
Germany hopes for EU deal on sending failed asylum seekers to third countries, minister says
World News
01:24
Germany hopes for EU deal on sending failed asylum seekers to third countries, minister says
0
World News
00:11
Pentagon chief Hegseth says US 'here to stay' in Indo-Pacific
World News
00:11
Pentagon chief Hegseth says US 'here to stay' in Indo-Pacific
0
World News
12:20
German minister says future arms deliveries to Israel depend on the Gaza situation
World News
12:20
German minister says future arms deliveries to Israel depend on the Gaza situation
0
World News
09:37
Macron calls for 'alliance between Europe and Asia' based on principles
World News
09:37
Macron calls for 'alliance between Europe and Asia' based on principles
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-27
Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-27
Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon in two weeks, sources say
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon in two weeks, sources say
0
Middle East News
2025-05-20
Qatar PM defends plane gift to US as 'exchange between two countries'
Middle East News
2025-05-20
Qatar PM defends plane gift to US as 'exchange between two countries'
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
President Aoun meets Starlink official over efforts to expand service to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
President Aoun meets Starlink official over efforts to expand service to Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:17
One killed in armed clash between families in Beirut's Chiyah area
Lebanon News
06:17
One killed in armed clash between families in Beirut's Chiyah area
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
3
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview
4
Lebanon News
10:49
Hezbollah official meets UN coordinator to discuss south Lebanon security
Lebanon News
10:49
Hezbollah official meets UN coordinator to discuss south Lebanon security
5
Lebanon News
09:57
Lebanon announces public sector closure for Eid al-Adha
Lebanon News
09:57
Lebanon announces public sector closure for Eid al-Adha
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Can Lebanon turn olives into economic gold? Sector needs urgent reform
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Can Lebanon turn olives into economic gold? Sector needs urgent reform
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:55
Israel minister says 'we will build Jewish Israeli state' in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:55
Israel minister says 'we will build Jewish Israeli state' in West Bank
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More