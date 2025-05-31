New Zealand swears in new deputy PM

31-05-2025 | 00:16
New Zealand swears in new deputy PM
New Zealand swears in new deputy PM

David Seymour, leader of the libertarian ACT New Zealand party, was sworn in as deputy prime minister on Saturday, succeeding Winston Peters in the role, which was part of a deal struck when the three-party coalition government was formed in 2023.

His party was behind last year's controversial move to enshrine a narrower interpretation of the Treaty of Waitangi that it says discriminates against non-Indigenous citizens, though the bill failed in parliament.

Seymour was appointed in a ceremony at Auckland's Government House, a spokesperson for the government told Reuters.

ACT New Zealand is the junior partner in the center-right ruling coalition that also includes the Peters-led New Zealand First and the National Party, led by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Reuters

