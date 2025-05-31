Australia's Defense Minister urges greater military openness from China

31-05-2025 | 03:05
Australia's Defense Minister urges greater military openness from China
Australia's Defense Minister urges greater military openness from China

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles on Saturday urged greater transparency from China over its military modernization and deployments as Pacific nations brace for a more assertive Chinese presence.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue defense meeting in Singapore, Marles said that while China remains an important strategic partner to Australia, more open communication between the two nations is key for a "productive" relationship.

"When you look at the growth in the Chinese military that has happened without a strategic reassurance, or a strategic transparency....we would like to have a greater transparency in what China is seeking to do in not only its build up, but in the exercises that it undertakes," said Marles.

Reuters

