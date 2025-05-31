News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Australia's Defense Minister urges greater military openness from China
World News
31-05-2025 | 03:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Australia's Defense Minister urges greater military openness from China
Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles on Saturday urged greater transparency from China over its military modernization and deployments as Pacific nations brace for a more assertive Chinese presence.
Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue defense meeting in Singapore, Marles said that while China remains an important strategic partner to Australia, more open communication between the two nations is key for a "productive" relationship.
"When you look at the growth in the Chinese military that has happened without a strategic reassurance, or a strategic transparency....we would like to have a greater transparency in what China is seeking to do in not only its build up, but in the exercises that it undertakes," said Marles.
Reuters
World News
Australia
Defense Minister
Military
China
Next
OPEC+ announces sharp increase in July oil production
Germany hopes for EU deal on sending failed asylum seekers to third countries, minister says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-14
Training aircraft from Japan's Self-Defense Force crashes in central Japan
World News
2025-05-14
Training aircraft from Japan's Self-Defense Force crashes in central Japan
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-27
Lebanon's Defense Minister stresses importance of UNIFIL mandate renewal
Lebanon News
2025-05-27
Lebanon's Defense Minister stresses importance of UNIFIL mandate renewal
0
World News
2025-05-15
IAEA should take charge of Pakistan's nuclear weapons, says Indian Defense Minister
World News
2025-05-15
IAEA should take charge of Pakistan's nuclear weapons, says Indian Defense Minister
0
Middle East News
2025-05-14
Israel's military warns Yemenis away from Houthi-held ports
Middle East News
2025-05-14
Israel's military warns Yemenis away from Houthi-held ports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:12
OPEC+ announces sharp increase in July oil production
World News
07:12
OPEC+ announces sharp increase in July oil production
0
World News
01:24
Germany hopes for EU deal on sending failed asylum seekers to third countries, minister says
World News
01:24
Germany hopes for EU deal on sending failed asylum seekers to third countries, minister says
0
World News
00:16
New Zealand swears in new deputy PM
World News
00:16
New Zealand swears in new deputy PM
0
World News
00:11
Pentagon chief Hegseth says US 'here to stay' in Indo-Pacific
World News
00:11
Pentagon chief Hegseth says US 'here to stay' in Indo-Pacific
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
PM Salam to Wall Street Journal: State must control all arms in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
PM Salam to Wall Street Journal: State must control all arms in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
07:08
Iran steps up production of highly enriched uranium: IAEA
Middle East News
07:08
Iran steps up production of highly enriched uranium: IAEA
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-10
Lebanese FM meets Saudi ambassador amid push for reforms
Lebanon News
2025-04-10
Lebanese FM meets Saudi ambassador amid push for reforms
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
2
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview
3
Lebanon News
10:49
Hezbollah official meets UN coordinator to discuss south Lebanon security
Lebanon News
10:49
Hezbollah official meets UN coordinator to discuss south Lebanon security
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?
5
Lebanon News
09:57
Lebanon announces public sector closure for Eid al-Adha
Lebanon News
09:57
Lebanon announces public sector closure for Eid al-Adha
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Can Lebanon turn olives into economic gold? Sector needs urgent reform
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Can Lebanon turn olives into economic gold? Sector needs urgent reform
7
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanese army dismantles Israeli spy device, removes barriers in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanese army dismantles Israeli spy device, removes barriers in southern Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Between resistance and diplomacy: UNIFIL’s mandate under pressure amid Israeli objections and southern tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Between resistance and diplomacy: UNIFIL’s mandate under pressure amid Israeli objections and southern tensions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More