Interior Minister hails 'national democratic celebration' as Mount Lebanon polls close
Lebanon News
04-05-2025 | 12:36
Interior Minister hails 'national democratic celebration' as Mount Lebanon polls close
Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar described Sunday’s municipal and mukhtar elections in Mount Lebanon as a “unifying national democratic celebration,” emphasizing that the voting process proceeded smoothly and without significant security incidents.
Speaking after polls officially closed at 7 p.m., he said the election day unfolded without pressure or major disruptions. “The process launched calmly and in an organized manner across the governorate,” he noted.
He added that the number of complaints received throughout the day was not high.
“Some were administrative in nature, others were security-related, and a few involved allegations of electoral bribery,” al-Hajjar said, noting that the latter were referred to the relevant judicial authorities for investigation.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Municipal Elections
Mount Lebanon
Ahmad al-Hajjar
