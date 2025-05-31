Germany hopes for EU deal on sending failed asylum seekers to third countries, minister says

31-05-2025 | 01:24
Germany hopes for EU deal on sending failed asylum seekers to third countries, minister says
Germany hopes for EU deal on sending failed asylum seekers to third countries, minister says

Germany's interior minister is hoping the European Union can reach a bloc-wide agreement on sending failed asylum seekers who cannot go home to safe countries near their original homelands.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives won February's national election on a promise to bring down immigration levels, which opinion polls showed many voters regarded as being out of control, although numbers have been falling for over a year.

In an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper published on Saturday, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the approach of using third countries could work only if there was a Europe-wide consensus.

Reuters

