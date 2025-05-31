News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Germany hopes for EU deal on sending failed asylum seekers to third countries, minister says
World News
31-05-2025 | 01:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany hopes for EU deal on sending failed asylum seekers to third countries, minister says
Germany's interior minister is hoping the European Union can reach a bloc-wide agreement on sending failed asylum seekers who cannot go home to safe countries near their original homelands.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives won February's national election on a promise to bring down immigration levels, which opinion polls showed many voters regarded as being out of control, although numbers have been falling for over a year.
In an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper published on Saturday, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the approach of using third countries could work only if there was a Europe-wide consensus.
Reuters
World News
Germany
EU
Deal
Asylum Seekers
New Zealand swears in new deputy PM
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-20
EU seeks to relax rules on turning away asylum-seekers
World News
2025-05-20
EU seeks to relax rules on turning away asylum-seekers
0
Middle East News
2025-04-16
Iran president says hopes for deal with US
Middle East News
2025-04-16
Iran president says hopes for deal with US
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-15
Finance Minister says Lebanon hopes to meet foreign bondholders in coming year
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-15
Finance Minister says Lebanon hopes to meet foreign bondholders in coming year
0
World News
2025-04-08
US forges ahead with 104% tariffs on China, says willing to talk to other countries
World News
2025-04-08
US forges ahead with 104% tariffs on China, says willing to talk to other countries
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:16
New Zealand swears in new deputy PM
World News
00:16
New Zealand swears in new deputy PM
0
World News
00:11
Pentagon chief Hegseth says US 'here to stay' in Indo-Pacific
World News
00:11
Pentagon chief Hegseth says US 'here to stay' in Indo-Pacific
0
World News
12:20
German minister says future arms deliveries to Israel depend on the Gaza situation
World News
12:20
German minister says future arms deliveries to Israel depend on the Gaza situation
0
World News
09:37
Macron calls for 'alliance between Europe and Asia' based on principles
World News
09:37
Macron calls for 'alliance between Europe and Asia' based on principles
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-10
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-10
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold
0
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview
0
World News
01:24
Germany hopes for EU deal on sending failed asylum seekers to third countries, minister says
World News
01:24
Germany hopes for EU deal on sending failed asylum seekers to third countries, minister says
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
Zgharta district 2025 municipal election results published
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
Zgharta district 2025 municipal election results published
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:17
One killed in armed clash between families in Beirut's Chiyah area
Lebanon News
06:17
One killed in armed clash between families in Beirut's Chiyah area
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding
3
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview
4
Lebanon News
10:49
Hezbollah official meets UN coordinator to discuss south Lebanon security
Lebanon News
10:49
Hezbollah official meets UN coordinator to discuss south Lebanon security
5
Lebanon News
09:57
Lebanon announces public sector closure for Eid al-Adha
Lebanon News
09:57
Lebanon announces public sector closure for Eid al-Adha
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Can Lebanon turn olives into economic gold? Sector needs urgent reform
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Can Lebanon turn olives into economic gold? Sector needs urgent reform
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:55
Israel minister says 'we will build Jewish Israeli state' in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:55
Israel minister says 'we will build Jewish Israeli state' in West Bank
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More