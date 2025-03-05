Macron to address France over global 'uncertainty'

French President Emmanuel Macron announced he would make an address to the nation Wednesday about the current global uncertainty in the wake of the radical change in U.S. policy on Ukraine under Donald Trump.



"My dear compatriots -- I will address you tonight at 8:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) at this moment of great uncertainty when the world is facing its greatest challenges," Macron wrote on X, announcing his first such address since Trump stunned the world with his foreign policy changes.



AFP