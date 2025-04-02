Iraq invites Lebanon's president to Baghdad for talks on bilateral ties

02-04-2025
Iraq invites Lebanon&#39;s president to Baghdad for talks on bilateral ties
Iraq invites Lebanon's president to Baghdad for talks on bilateral ties

Iraq’s chargé d’affaires in Lebanon, Nada Karim Majoul, delivered a letter to President Joseph Aoun from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, inviting him to visit Baghdad to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties.
 

