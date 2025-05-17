Lebanese PM reaffirms commitment to Arab unity and regional stability

Lebanon News
17-05-2025 | 10:15
Lebanese PM reaffirms commitment to Arab unity and regional stability
2min
Lebanese PM reaffirms commitment to Arab unity and regional stability

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam affirmed Lebanon's determination to reclaim its natural place within the Arab fold, expressing readiness to contribute to collective regional advancement.

"Lebanon is fully prepared to participate in the joint Arab renaissance and remains committed to solidarity, not only during hardship. Our youth, both men and women, are our greatest investment," Salam said during his speech at the Arab League Summit in Baghdad.

He stressed that development cannot be achieved without stability, noting that strengthened Arab cooperation is urgently necessary. Lebanon, he added, stands with its Arab brothers amid shared crises that hinder growth across the region.

"Our region faces high unemployment, the burdens of displacement and refuge, desertification, and the need for reconstruction. Lebanon stands with its Arab partners in tackling these pressing challenges," Salam said.

He also described the current moment for Lebanon as foundational rather than transitional, emphasizing the need to restore the confidence of Lebanese citizens.

In closing, Salam thanked Iraq for its continuous support of Lebanon, acknowledging Baghdad's longstanding solidarity with the Lebanese people.

Lebanon's PM hopes for full lifting of Gulf travel and trade bans
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
