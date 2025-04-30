Sudan's army leader Burhan appoints an acting prime minister: Statement

World News
30-04-2025 | 11:37
High views
Sudan&#39;s army leader Burhan appoints an acting prime minister: Statement
0min
Sudan's army leader Burhan appoints an acting prime minister: Statement

Sudan's army leader Abdel Fattah Burhan appointed diplomat Dafallah Al-Haj Ali as acting prime minister on Wednesday, weeks after the army's recapture of Khartoum.

Burhan, chairman of Sudan's transitional sovereign council, also approved the appointment of Omar Seddik, a current ambassador, as foreign minister, a council statement said.



Reuters
 

World News

Sudan

Army

Leader

Prime Minister

Statement

