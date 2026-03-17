UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in London on Tuesday that "the focus must remain on Ukraine" despite the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.



"There is obviously a conflict in Iran going on, in the Middle East, but we can't lose focus on what's going on in Ukraine and the need for our support there," Starmer said after welcoming Zelensky to his official Downing Street residence.



AFP