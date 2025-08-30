News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Germany's Merz says Ukraine allies must ensure Russia can no longer economically wage war
World News
30-08-2025 | 11:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany's Merz says Ukraine allies must ensure Russia can no longer economically wage war
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Saturday he expected that Russia would only stop its war against Ukraine once it could no longer wage it for economic and military reasons, given that diplomatic efforts in recent weeks had failed.
"All efforts of the past weeks have been answered with an even more aggressive approach by this regime in Moscow against the population in Ukraine," Merz said at a regional event of his conservatives in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
"This will also not stop until we ensure together that Russia, at least for economic reasons, and perhaps also for military reasons … can no longer continue this war."
Reuters
World News
Germany
Friedrich Merz
Russia
Ukraine
Next
Trump slams court ruling on tariffs, says 'will win in the end'
Palestinian Authority urges US to 'reverse' refusal of visas for UN meeting
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-08-19
Moscow says any Ukraine peace deal must ensure Russia's security
World News
2025-08-19
Moscow says any Ukraine peace deal must ensure Russia's security
0
World News
2025-07-14
Trump threatens 'very severe tariffs' on Russia allies if no Ukraine deal
World News
2025-07-14
Trump threatens 'very severe tariffs' on Russia allies if no Ukraine deal
0
World News
2025-08-13
Zelensky says Ukraine, allies must work against Russian 'deception'
World News
2025-08-13
Zelensky says Ukraine, allies must work against Russian 'deception'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-26
Merz: Germany will not join allies' initiative to recognize Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-26
Merz: Germany will not join allies' initiative to recognize Palestinian state
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:56
Thousands protest Israeli siege of Gaza near Venice Film Festival
World News
11:56
Thousands protest Israeli siege of Gaza near Venice Film Festival
0
World News
10:13
EU urges US to reconsider UN summit visa denial for Palestinians
World News
10:13
EU urges US to reconsider UN summit visa denial for Palestinians
0
World News
09:27
Russia launches strikes across Ukraine as peace prospects flounder
World News
09:27
Russia launches strikes across Ukraine as peace prospects flounder
0
World News
09:05
North Korea’s leader promises 'beautiful life' for families of 'martyrs' killed in Russia
World News
09:05
North Korea’s leader promises 'beautiful life' for families of 'martyrs' killed in Russia
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-09
FIBA denies Lebanon’s Wael Arakji participation in Asia Cup over medical committee decision
Lebanon News
2025-08-09
FIBA denies Lebanon’s Wael Arakji participation in Asia Cup over medical committee decision
0
Middle East News
2025-08-22
Iran’s Larijani says Hezbollah remains a strategic asset, pledges continued support
Middle East News
2025-08-22
Iran’s Larijani says Hezbollah remains a strategic asset, pledges continued support
0
World News
10:13
EU urges US to reconsider UN summit visa denial for Palestinians
World News
10:13
EU urges US to reconsider UN summit visa denial for Palestinians
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:37
Lebanese Cabinet to review army’s weapons control plan Friday
Lebanon News
13:37
Lebanese Cabinet to review army’s weapons control plan Friday
2
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in Yaroun
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in Yaroun
3
Lebanon News
06:27
PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal
Lebanon News
06:27
PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal
4
Lebanon News
07:09
Lebanon’s deputy PM distances himself from reported comment on US envoy’s 'paper'
Lebanon News
07:09
Lebanon’s deputy PM distances himself from reported comment on US envoy’s 'paper'
5
Middle East News
10:21
Head of Yemen's Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
10:21
Head of Yemen's Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike
6
Lebanon News
05:33
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
05:33
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in South Lebanon: NNA
7
Lebanon News
05:14
Haitham Zaiter tells LBCI: Palestinian factions ready to hand over weapons, affirms confidence in Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
05:14
Haitham Zaiter tells LBCI: Palestinian factions ready to hand over weapons, affirms confidence in Lebanese Army
8
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon’s Grand Mufti meets PM Salam, stresses state-building and national unity
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon’s Grand Mufti meets PM Salam, stresses state-building and national unity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More