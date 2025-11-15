News
Six minors killed in Colombian airstrikes on guerrillas this week
15-11-2025 | 09:52
Six minors were killed earlier this week when Colombia's military launched airstrikes against an alleged drug-running armed group in the country's southern Amazon region, the national rights ombudsman said Saturday.
Ombudsman Iris Marin told reporters that "six minors who had been victims of forced recruitment" died in the operation on Monday, ordered by President Gustavo Petro as he faces U.S. pressure to increase crackdowns on drug trafficking.
