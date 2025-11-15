News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Storm Claudia kills three in Portugal, causes flooding in Britain
World News
15-11-2025 | 12:30
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Storm Claudia kills three in Portugal, causes flooding in Britain
Violent weather brought on by Storm Claudia killed three people and injured dozens in Portugal, authorities there said on Saturday, while in Britain rescue workers were organising evacuations due to heavy flooding in Wales and England.
Portugal and parts of neighbouring Spain have faced days of extreme conditions brought on by Storm Claudia, which had reached parts of Britain and Ireland by Saturday.
Rescue workers found the bodies of an elderly couple inside their flooded home in Fernao Ferro, across the River Tagus from Lisbon, on Thursday. They had apparently been sleeping and were unable to flee as the water rose during the night.
On Saturday, a tornado struck Albufeira in southern Portugal, emergency services said.
Footage shot from a distance that was posted online showed the tornado damaging and destroying caravans at a camping area, where regional civil protection commander Vitor Vaz Pinto said an 85-year-old British woman was killed.
Twenty-eight people were injured at a nearby hotel, he said, adding that two of them were in hospital with serious injuries.
In a statement on Saturday, Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed "his solidarity with the family of the victim who died" in Albufeira and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
Portuguese weather service IPMA placed the entire Algarve and districts of Beja and Setubal on amber alert, its second-highest alert level.
In Britain, severe flooding hit the town of Monmouth and surrounding areas in southeastern Wales on Saturday.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was conducting rescues, evacuations, and welfare checks.
"Storm Claudia has caused significant flooding in parts of Wales overnight, which continues to affect homes, businesses, transport and energy infrastructure," a spokesperson for the Welsh government said.
Aerial footage showed widespread flooding in Monmouth, with water inundating the town centre and residential areas after a nearby river burst its banks overnight.
Natural Resources Wales has issued 11 flood warnings, four of which are severe, as well as 17 flood alerts.
In England, according to the Environment Agency's latest update, there were 49 active flood warnings and 134 flood alerts.
Reuters
World News
Storm Claudia
Portugal
Britain
Next
Trump says will take legal action against BBC in coming days
US says monitoring 'incident' involving oil tanker near Iran
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-03
Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza, medics say, further testing ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-03
Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza, medics say, further testing ceasefire
0
World News
2025-10-08
Russia says missile strike kills three in Belgorod region
World News
2025-10-08
Russia says missile strike kills three in Belgorod region
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-30
Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-30
Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections
0
World News
10:15
Pope Leo hosts Hollywood stars at Vatican, laments decline in movie-going
World News
10:15
Pope Leo hosts Hollywood stars at Vatican, laments decline in movie-going
0
World News
09:52
Six minors killed in Colombian airstrikes on guerrillas this week
World News
09:52
Six minors killed in Colombian airstrikes on guerrillas this week
0
Middle East News
02:25
President Trump says considering Saudi Arabia’s request to purchase US fighter jets
Middle East News
02:25
President Trump says considering Saudi Arabia’s request to purchase US fighter jets
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:19
Speaker Berri faults Cabinet over election law, says vote will proceed on time
Lebanon News
07:19
Speaker Berri faults Cabinet over election law, says vote will proceed on time
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-24
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one
Lebanon News
2025-10-24
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11
Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11
Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:19
Speaker Berri faults Cabinet over election law, says vote will proceed on time
Lebanon News
07:19
Speaker Berri faults Cabinet over election law, says vote will proceed on time
2
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanon to file urgent UN complaint over Israeli border wall beyond Blue Line
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanon to file urgent UN complaint over Israeli border wall beyond Blue Line
3
Lebanon News
03:49
Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells LBCI: “Beirut 1” conference signals renewed Arab engagement
Lebanon News
03:49
Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells LBCI: “Beirut 1” conference signals renewed Arab engagement
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections
5
Middle East News
02:25
President Trump says considering Saudi Arabia’s request to purchase US fighter jets
Middle East News
02:25
President Trump says considering Saudi Arabia’s request to purchase US fighter jets
6
World News
02:21
Trump: We will conduct nuclear weapons tests like other countries
World News
02:21
Trump: We will conduct nuclear weapons tests like other countries
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel revives Elias Hasrouni's case with new accusation against Hezbollah’s Unit 121 — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel revives Elias Hasrouni's case with new accusation against Hezbollah’s Unit 121 — the details
8
Middle East News
06:04
Iran confirms seizure of tanker carrying petrochemical cargo
Middle East News
06:04
Iran confirms seizure of tanker carrying petrochemical cargo
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More