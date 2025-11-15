Iran confirms seizure of tanker carrying petrochemical cargo

15-11-2025 | 06:04
Iran confirms seizure of tanker carrying petrochemical cargo
Iran confirms seizure of tanker carrying petrochemical cargo

Iran on Saturday confirmed its Revolutionary Guards seized a tanker carrying petrochemical cargo bound for Singapore in Gulf waters on Friday, Iranian media reported.

Following inspections, authorities said "the tanker was in violation for carrying unauthorized cargo". They did not provide further details.

Reuters

