Speaker Berri faults Cabinet over election law, says vote will proceed on time

15-11-2025 | 07:19
15-11-2025 | 07:19
Speaker Berri faults Cabinet over election law, says vote will proceed on time

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri criticized the government on Saturday, saying he had repeatedly warned against “throwing the fireball toward parliament” instead of assuming its own responsibilities. 

He noted that the cabinet formed two committees but “did not commit to any of their decisions,” ultimately shifting the issue to parliament. “Until now, I have not received anything from the government,” he said.

Berri added that some actors are “unjustifiably rushing” him to resolve the dispute over the election law, even though he has not yet been sent the draft. 

He reaffirmed that parliamentary elections will take place on time, insisting there will be “no postponement and no extension.”

Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells LBCI: “Beirut 1” conference signals renewed Arab engagement
LBCI Previous

