Lebanon to file urgent UN complaint over Israeli border wall beyond Blue Line
Lebanon News
15-11-2025 | 11:17
Lebanon to file urgent UN complaint over Israeli border wall beyond Blue Line
President Joseph Aoun has asked Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji to instruct Lebanon’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations to file an urgent complaint to the U.N. Security Council against Israel for constructing a concrete wall along the southern border that extends beyond the Blue Line established after Israel’s 2000 withdrawal.
Aoun requested that the complaint include U.N. reports that contradict Israel’s denial of building the wall. The reports confirm that the concrete barrier erected by the Israeli army has prevented residents in the south from accessing more than 4,000 square meters of Lebanese land.
According to the reports, UNIFIL has also notified Israel that it must remove the wall, noting that Israel’s continued presence on Lebanese territory—and the construction work it is carrying out there—constitutes a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and an infringement on Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
Youssef Rajji
United Nations
Security Council
Blue Line
Israel
