Lebanon to file urgent UN complaint over Israeli border wall beyond Blue Line

Lebanon News
15-11-2025 | 11:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon to file urgent UN complaint over Israeli border wall beyond Blue Line
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon to file urgent UN complaint over Israeli border wall beyond Blue Line

President Joseph Aoun has asked Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji to instruct Lebanon’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations to file an urgent complaint to the U.N. Security Council against Israel for constructing a concrete wall along the southern border that extends beyond the Blue Line established after Israel’s 2000 withdrawal.

Aoun requested that the complaint include U.N. reports that contradict Israel’s denial of building the wall. The reports confirm that the concrete barrier erected by the Israeli army has prevented residents in the south from accessing more than 4,000 square meters of Lebanese land.

According to the reports, UNIFIL has also notified Israel that it must remove the wall, noting that Israel’s continued presence on Lebanese territory—and the construction work it is carrying out there—constitutes a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and an infringement on Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Youssef Rajji

United Nations

Security Council

Blue Line

Israel

LBCI Next
Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells LBCI: “Beirut 1” conference signals renewed Arab engagement
Expert assessment: Lebanon's iconic Jeita Grotto cleared for reentry, new restrictions ahead
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

Lebanon’s FM directs urgent UN complaint against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-12

Activity along the Blue Line: UNIFIL reports Israeli violations

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-31

Houthis say 43 detained UN staff to face trial over Israeli attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-19

Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel revives Elias Hasrouni's case with new accusation against Hezbollah’s Unit 121 — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Speaker Berri faults Cabinet over election law, says vote will proceed on time

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells LBCI: “Beirut 1” conference signals renewed Arab engagement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14

Expert assessment: Lebanon's iconic Jeita Grotto cleared for reentry, new restrictions ahead

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Speaker Berri faults Cabinet over election law, says vote will proceed on time

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-24

Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11

Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Speaker Berri faults Cabinet over election law, says vote will proceed on time

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanon to file urgent UN complaint over Israeli border wall beyond Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells LBCI: “Beirut 1” conference signals renewed Arab engagement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections

LBCI
Middle East News
02:25

President Trump says considering Saudi Arabia’s request to purchase US fighter jets

LBCI
World News
02:21

Trump: We will conduct nuclear weapons tests like other countries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel revives Elias Hasrouni's case with new accusation against Hezbollah’s Unit 121 — the details

LBCI
Middle East News
06:04

Iran confirms seizure of tanker carrying petrochemical cargo

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More