Kremlin says West 'cannot' provide Ukraine security guarantees: State media
World News
05-09-2025 | 02:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kremlin says West 'cannot' provide Ukraine security guarantees: State media
A spokesman for the Kremlin said Friday that Western countries "cannot" provide security guarantees for Ukraine, according to remarks reported by Russian state media.
"Can foreign, especially European and American military contingents, provide and guarantee security for Ukraine? Definitely not, they cannot," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency RIA Novosti.
"This cannot be a guarantee of security for Ukraine that would suit our country."
AFP
World News
Kremlin
Russia
Security
War
Ukraine
West
