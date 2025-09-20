UN chief says world should not be intimidated by Israel

World News
20-09-2025 | 00:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN chief says world should not be intimidated by Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
UN chief says world should not be intimidated by Israel

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told AFP Friday the world should not be "intimidated" by Israel and its creeping annexation of the occupied West Bank.

In an interview at U.N. headquarters in New York, he also called for more ambitious climate action, saying that efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 Celsius above pre-industrial levels were at risk of "collapsing."

Guterres spoke to AFP ahead of the U.N.'s signature high-level week, at which 10 countries will recognize a Palestinian state, according to France -- over fierce Israeli objections.

The meeting of more than 140 heads of state and government, which paralyzes a corner of Manhattan for a week each year, will likely be dominated by the future of the Palestinians and the war in Gaza.

Israel has reportedly threatened to annex the West Bank if Western nations press ahead with the recognition plan at the U.N. gathering.

But Guterres said, "We should not feel intimidated by the risk of retaliation."

"With or without doing what we are doing, these actions would go on, and at least there is a chance to mobilize the international community to put pressure on them not to happen," he said.

"What we are witnessing in Gaza is horrendous," Guterres said as Israel threatened "unprecedented force" in its ongoing assault on Gaza City.

"It is the worst level of death and destruction that I've seen in my time as Secretary-General, probably my life, and the suffering of the Palestinian people cannot be described -- famine, total lack of effective health care, people living without adequate shelters in huge concentration areas," he said.

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for the annexation of swaths of the West Bank with an aim to "bury the idea of a Palestinian state" after several countries joined the French push on statehood.

But Israel's staunch ally, the United States, has held back from any criticism of the war in Gaza or vows to annex the West Bank -- and excoriated its allies who have vowed to recognize a Palestinian state.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Antonio Guterres

Israel

West Bank

Gaza

LBCI Next
US to end temporary protected status for Syrians
Trump says to host Turkey's Erdogan at White House on Sept. 25
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-08-18

Zelensky says Russia should not be 'rewarded' for war

LBCI
World News
2025-08-30

France says US should not deny Palestinians access to UN summit

LBCI
World News
2025-08-17

Zelensky says current front lines should be the start for negotiations

LBCI
World News
2025-07-16

Trump says any 'credible' Epstein files should be released

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:00

Russia slams UN vote to re-impose Iran nuclear sanctions

LBCI
World News
07:05

Ukrainian drone attack on Russia kills four: Governor

LBCI
World News
05:19

Zelenskyy says he will meet Trump at UN next week

LBCI
World News
03:42

Cyberattack causes disruption at European airports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:05

Ukrainian drone attack on Russia kills four: Governor

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-18

Israeli army says it targeted 40 Iranian missile infrastructure sites

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12

Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Hezbollah's chief urges Saudi Arabia to open ‘new page' with resistance, calls for Lebanon unity and timely elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:28

Israeli aircraft drops warning leaflets over south Lebanon town

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:08

‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Lebanese army raids major drug warehouse in Shatila, arrests 55 – see photos

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Lebanon’s FM presses UN chief on Israel withdrawal, refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More