News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
0
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
11
o
South
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Sabe'e
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
0
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
11
o
South
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel says killed head of Hezbollah unit in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09-03-2026 | 11:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says killed head of Hezbollah unit in South Lebanon
Israel announced on Monday that its military had killed the head of Hezbollah's Nasr unit operating in part of southern Lebanon during renewed fighting with the Iran-backed armed group.
Defense minister Israel Katz "was briefed on the elimination of the commander of Hezbollah's Nasr Unit," Abu Hussein Ragheb, during an overnight strike, a statement from the defense ministry said.
The Nasr unit operates in an eastern sector south of Lebanon's Litani River and opened Hezbollah's cross-border attacks on Israel following Hamas's attack in October 2023.
AFP
Lebanon News
Israel
Killed
Hezbollah
Unit
South Lebanon
Next
Syrian President says armed forces strengthened along borders, supports Lebanon and Iraq’s measures
Lebanon says Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 486, wounded 1,313
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-02
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah air defense unit member in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-02-02
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah air defense unit member in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-18
Israeli army says multidimensional unit ends mission in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-01-18
Israeli army says multidimensional unit ends mission in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-08
Disarmament dispute: Israel rejects Lebanon's assessment of Hezbollah disarmament south of Litani
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-08
Disarmament dispute: Israel rejects Lebanon's assessment of Hezbollah disarmament south of Litani
0
Lebanon News
07:05
Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:05
Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:33
Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz
Lebanon News
16:33
Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz
0
Lebanon News
15:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will continue until Israel leaves Lebanese land
Lebanon News
15:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will continue until Israel leaves Lebanese land
0
Lebanon News
14:22
Israel issues evacuation warning to residents of Ansariyeh in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
14:22
Israel issues evacuation warning to residents of Ansariyeh in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
0
Lebanon News
14:01
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli base near Tel Aviv with missiles
Lebanon News
14:01
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli base near Tel Aviv with missiles
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:19
Hezbollah congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on election as Iran’s new Supreme Leader
Lebanon News
09:19
Hezbollah congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on election as Iran’s new Supreme Leader
0
World News
2026-02-15
Russia's Taman port damaged by Ukrainian drone strike
World News
2026-02-15
Russia's Taman port damaged by Ukrainian drone strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-06
Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-06
Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details
0
World News
16:25
Putin discusses proposals for quick Iran war settlement in call with Trump
World News
16:25
Putin discusses proposals for quick Iran war settlement in call with Trump
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:22
Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning
Lebanon News
04:22
Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning
2
Lebanon News
07:05
Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:05
Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon
3
World News
07:28
US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate
World News
07:28
US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate
4
Lebanon News
15:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will continue until Israel leaves Lebanese land
Lebanon News
15:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will continue until Israel leaves Lebanese land
5
Lebanon News
10:22
President Aoun seeks international support for ceasefire, army deployment, and Israel talks
Lebanon News
10:22
President Aoun seeks international support for ceasefire, army deployment, and Israel talks
6
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon postpones parliamentary elections by two years
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon postpones parliamentary elections by two years
7
Lebanon News
04:04
Israeli military warns of strikes on Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, urges evacuation
Lebanon News
04:04
Israeli military warns of strikes on Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, urges evacuation
8
Lebanon News
16:33
Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz
Lebanon News
16:33
Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More