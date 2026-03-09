Israel says killed head of Hezbollah unit in South Lebanon

Israel announced on Monday that its military had killed the head of Hezbollah's Nasr unit operating in part of southern Lebanon during renewed fighting with the Iran-backed armed group.



Defense minister Israel Katz "was briefed on the elimination of the commander of Hezbollah's Nasr Unit," Abu Hussein Ragheb, during an overnight strike, a statement from the defense ministry said.



The Nasr unit operates in an eastern sector south of Lebanon's Litani River and opened Hezbollah's cross-border attacks on Israel following Hamas's attack in October 2023.







AFP