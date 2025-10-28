EU 'deeply concerned' by intensified violence in Sudan

28-10-2025 | 08:16
EU &#39;deeply concerned&#39; by intensified violence in Sudan
EU 'deeply concerned' by intensified violence in Sudan

The EU on Tuesday said it was "deeply concerned" by intensified violence in the western Sudanese city of El-Fasher after its capture by paramilitaries and urged "all warring parties to de-escalate."

"We are closely monitoring the situation with our partners and ensuring that all violations of international humanitarian and human rights law are documented," foreign affairs spokesman Anouar El Anouni said. "There can be no impunity."


