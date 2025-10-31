News
Trump says US will conduct nuclear tests if other countries do
World News
31-10-2025 | 12:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says US will conduct nuclear tests if other countries do
U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States will conduct nuclear testing if other countries do so, while maintaining ambiguity over what type of testing he is referring to.
"We're going to do some testing, yeah, and other countries do it. If they're going to do it, we're going to do it," Trump told journalists aboard Air Force One in response to a question from AFP.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Nuclear
Air Force One
0
World News
2025-10-30
Russia says recent weapons tests 'not nuclear' after Trump orders US tests
World News
2025-10-30
Russia says recent weapons tests 'not nuclear' after Trump orders US tests
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-24
Erdogan: US and other countries must pressure Israel to abide by ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-24
Erdogan: US and other countries must pressure Israel to abide by ceasefire
0
World News
2025-10-20
Trump says Hamas will be 'eradicated' if they breach Gaza deal
World News
2025-10-20
Trump says Hamas will be 'eradicated' if they breach Gaza deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14
Trump says 'we will disarm' Hamas if group refuses
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14
Trump says 'we will disarm' Hamas if group refuses
0
World News
12:35
US says not considering strikes on Venezuela
World News
12:35
US says not considering strikes on Venezuela
0
World News
12:17
Trump says US, Canada will not restart trade talks
World News
12:17
Trump says US, Canada will not restart trade talks
0
World News
12:06
Americans facing hunger as government shutdown enters second month
World News
12:06
Americans facing hunger as government shutdown enters second month
0
World News
10:50
Ukraine says EU should hike tariffs on Russian goods
World News
10:50
Ukraine says EU should hike tariffs on Russian goods
0
Lebanon News
10:25
Hezbollah’s Qassem urges unity, calls for army support against Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
10:25
Hezbollah’s Qassem urges unity, calls for army support against Israeli aggression
0
World News
12:06
Americans facing hunger as government shutdown enters second month
World News
12:06
Americans facing hunger as government shutdown enters second month
0
World News
12:35
US says not considering strikes on Venezuela
World News
12:35
US says not considering strikes on Venezuela
0
Lebanon News
11:41
Spanish Army Chief reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability during visit to Baabda
Lebanon News
11:41
Spanish Army Chief reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability during visit to Baabda
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp
2
Lebanon News
08:35
Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah member' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:35
Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah member' in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
10:25
Hezbollah’s Qassem urges unity, calls for army support against Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
10:25
Hezbollah’s Qassem urges unity, calls for army support against Israeli aggression
4
Lebanon News
09:45
Drone strike hits industrial city in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
09:45
Drone strike hits industrial city in Nabatieh
5
Lebanon News
09:28
Sources to LBCI: President Aoun urged army to respond to Israeli violations, calls for activation of monitoring committee
Lebanon News
09:28
Sources to LBCI: President Aoun urged army to respond to Israeli violations, calls for activation of monitoring committee
6
Lebanon News
07:07
President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation
Lebanon News
07:07
President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation
7
Lebanon Economy
04:31
Fuel prices in Lebanon rise
Lebanon Economy
04:31
Fuel prices in Lebanon rise
8
Lebanon News
04:53
Lebanese PM Salam says parliamentary elections will be held on time
Lebanon News
04:53
Lebanese PM Salam says parliamentary elections will be held on time
