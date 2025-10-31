Trump says US will conduct nuclear tests if other countries do

World News
31-10-2025 | 12:13
High views
Trump says US will conduct nuclear tests if other countries do
Trump says US will conduct nuclear tests if other countries do

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States will conduct nuclear testing if other countries do so, while maintaining ambiguity over what type of testing he is referring to.

"We're going to do some testing, yeah, and other countries do it. If they're going to do it, we're going to do it," Trump told journalists aboard Air Force One in response to a question from AFP.

AFP

 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Nuclear

Air Force One

Learn More