US sending additional Marines, ships to Mideast

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13-03-2026 | 16:24
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US sending additional Marines, ships to Mideast
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US sending additional Marines, ships to Mideast

The United States is sending more Marines and ships to the Middle East two weeks into the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran, U.S. media reported on Friday.

The Wall Street Journal quoted U.S. officials as saying the Japan-based USS Tripoli and its attached Marines are en route to the region, while The New York Times reported that some 2,500 Marines aboard as many as three ships were headed for the Middle East.

AFP

World News

United States

Marines

Middle East

Israel

Iran

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