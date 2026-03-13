Brent crude surges 11% over week, 42% since Iran war began

The price of a barrel of Brent crude has soared by more than 42 percent since U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran plunged the oil-rich Middle East into war, market data showed Friday.



The cost of Brent, the international benchmark for oil, has surged from $72.48 on February 27 to $103.14 at Friday's close. This also marked an 11 percent rise over the week.



The West Texas Intermediate, meanwhile, has rocketed more than 47 percent since the start of the conflict, to $98.71.



AFP



