US lawmakers intensify calls for Andrew to address Epstein ties

World News
01-11-2025 | 07:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US lawmakers intensify calls for Andrew to address Epstein ties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US lawmakers intensify calls for Andrew to address Epstein ties

Members of a U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jeffrey Epstein case have intensified their calls for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to answer questions about his ties to the late financier and sex offender, the BBC reported on Saturday.

King Charles stripped Andrew of his title of prince and evicted him from his mansion in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Thursday, responding to the outrage that had built around the royal over years of damaging headlines about his behaviour.

Buckingham Palace said the censures were needed even though Andrew has continued to deny the allegations made against him.

In the U.S., the king's move led to more calls for Andrew to reveal all he knows about Epstein, particularly in the light of the expression of sympathy for victims of abuse in Thursday's statement from the palace.

The BBC said at least four Democrat members of the House Oversight Committee investigating the U.S. government's handling of the Epstein case had renewed calls for Andrew to testify.

It quoted one of them, Democrat Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, saying: "Come clean, come before the U.S. Congress, voluntarily testify, don't wait for a subpoena come and testify and tell us what you know."

"Not just to give justice to the survivors but to prevent this from ever happening again."

Another Democrat Congressman, Suhas Subramanyam, said Andrew could appear remotely with a lawyer and speak to the panel privately.

Buckingham Palace has been asked to comment.

Reuters

World News

United States

Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

LBCI Next
Trump says ready to maintain US food aid funding despite government shutdown
Japan's PM says no plan to renegotiate $550 billion investment package with US
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-30

King Charles to strip Andrew of royal titles, residence: Palace

LBCI
World News
2025-10-23

NY mayor Adams endorses Andrew Cuomo to succeed him

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-21

MP Bassil meets French lawmakers to discuss ways to assist Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-19

‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:56

Two dead, 10 injured in shooting on Greek island of Crete

LBCI
World News
10:26

Female suspect, 38, charged in Louvre heist: AFP

LBCI
World News
09:48

One Louvre heist suspect released without charge: Lawyers

LBCI
World News
07:45

Hegseth says US ready to share tools to help allies counter 'aggressive' China

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-08

Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:48

Egypt set to open grand museum in lavish ceremony

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-10-18

Pakistan state television announces talks in Qatar with Afghanistan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More