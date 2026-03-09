Erdogan warns Iran against 'provocative steps' after second missile intercepted

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday again warned Tehran against taking "provocative steps" after NATO defense systems intercepted a second Turkey-bound ballistic missile launched from Iran.



"Despite our sincere warnings, extremely wrong and provocative steps continue to be taken that will jeopardise Turkey's friendship. One should not engage in such behaviour," he said, adding: "Persistence and stubbornness in wrongdoing should be avoided".



AFP