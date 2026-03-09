Erdogan warns Iran against 'provocative steps' after second missile intercepted

Middle East News
09-03-2026 | 11:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Erdogan warns Iran against &#39;provocative steps&#39; after second missile intercepted
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Erdogan warns Iran against 'provocative steps' after second missile intercepted

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday again warned Tehran against taking "provocative steps" after NATO defense systems intercepted a second Turkey-bound ballistic missile launched from Iran.

"Despite our sincere warnings, extremely wrong and provocative steps continue to be taken that will jeopardise Turkey's friendship. One should not engage in such behaviour," he said, adding: "Persistence and stubbornness in wrongdoing should be avoided".

AFP

Middle East News

warns

against

'provocative

steps'

after

second

missile

intercepted

LBCI Next
Syrian President says armed forces strengthened along borders, supports Lebanon and Iraq’s measures
Israel warns it will target promoters of extremist ideas, says UN ambassador
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-04

Turkey warns Iran after missile intercepted: Ministry source

LBCI
World News
2026-03-04

NATO condemns Iran's 'targeting' of Turkey after missile downed

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Second person injured in Israel after new Iran missile salvo: Emergency services

LBCI
World News
2026-02-25

Iran dismisses missile, nuclear claims after Trump alleges 'sinister ambitions'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
16:30

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says missile launches will increase in power and frequency

LBCI
World News
16:25

Putin discusses proposals for quick Iran war settlement in call with Trump

LBCI
World News
16:19

Pope expresses 'deep sadness' over 'innocent' Middle East victims: Vatican to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
16:17

Iran ready to form joint tam to investigate alleged missile attacks on Turkey

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Hezbollah congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on election as Iran’s new Supreme Leader

LBCI
World News
2026-02-15

Russia's Taman port damaged by Ukrainian drone strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-06

Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details

LBCI
World News
16:25

Putin discusses proposals for quick Iran war settlement in call with Trump

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:28

US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will continue until Israel leaves Lebanese land

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

President Aoun seeks international support for ceasefire, army deployment, and Israel talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Lebanon postpones parliamentary elections by two years

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Israeli military warns of strikes on Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, urges evacuation

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:33

Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More