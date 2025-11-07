Explosion at school complex in Indonesia's Jakarta, local media reports

World News
07-11-2025 | 02:41
Explosion at school complex in Indonesia&#39;s Jakarta, local media reports
Explosion at school complex in Indonesia's Jakarta, local media reports

An explosion occurred at a school complex in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Friday, according to reports by several local media outlets, including news channels KompasTV and MetroTV.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. Local media showed footage of a special police unit standing by at the school.

Jakarta police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

World News

Indonesia

Explosion

Jakarta

