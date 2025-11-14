Azerbaijan summons Russian ambassador after Kyiv embassy damaged

Azerbaijan said it had summoned the Russian ambassador for a dressing-down on Friday after its embassy in Kyiv was hit by a massive air attack on the Ukrainian capital by Moscow.



"During the meeting, a strong protest was expressed in connection with the fall of one of the Iskander-type missiles onto the territory of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said in a statement.



The resulting blast destroyed part of the embassy's perimeter and damaged buildings, cars and the embassy compound, it added.





AFP