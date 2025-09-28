Israel hails sanctions as response to Iran nuclear 'violations'

Israel welcomed on Sunday the reinstatement of broad U.N. sanctions against Iran, saying they were a direct response to what it called violations committed by the Islamic Republic in its nuclear program.



"This is a major development in response to Iran's ongoing violations, especially on its military nuclear program,” the foreign ministry said on X. "The goal is clear: prevent a nuclear-armed Iran. The world must use every tool to achieve this goal."



AFP