'No immediate danger' at Ukraine nuclear plant after power loss: IAEA
World News
01-10-2025 | 03:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'No immediate danger' at Ukraine nuclear plant after power loss: IAEA
There is "no immediate danger" at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, offline since last week, as long as emergency diesel generators keep working, the UN nuclear watchdog said.
"It is clearly not a sustainable situation in terms of nuclear safety. Neither side would benefit from a nuclear accident," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement late Tuesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday warned of the potential threat, saying the situation is "critical."
AFP
