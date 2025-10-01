'No immediate danger' at Ukraine nuclear plant after power loss: IAEA

There is "no immediate danger" at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, offline since last week, as long as emergency diesel generators keep working, the UN nuclear watchdog said.



"It is clearly not a sustainable situation in terms of nuclear safety. Neither side would benefit from a nuclear accident," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement late Tuesday.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday warned of the potential threat, saying the situation is "critical."



AFP